.
.
.
.
.
John Sayre
Autodesk Sr. Technical Marketing Manager
John has been with Autodesk for 9 years and has 29 years of Civil Engineering experience. Prior to working for Autodesk, he was a Civil Application Engineer, teaching the products inside of the AEC Collection.
Marc Goldman
Esri Director of AEC Industry
Marc Goldman is the Director of AEC Industry at Esri. He works with a global team to define and deliver the strategy for Esri’s solutions serving architecture, engineering, and construction. He is a leading expert in BIM, GIS, Digital Twins, and their impact on the industry.
Adam Horn
Adam leads the Digital Delivery Studio in HNTB’s Digital Transformation Solutions group, supporting the use of digital data for infrastructure projects. His team focuses on Rapid Design, Integrated Data Infrastructure, Creative Media Solutions, Spatial Applications Development, Digital NEPA, and Transportation Equity Analytics. They research emerging technologies like machine learning, automation, and AI to enhance the firm’s capabilities and develop best practices and training materials to support adoption and organizational change management.
Darin Welch
Darin Welch, Director of Digital Transformation Solutions and Associate Vice President at HNTB Corporation, leads the integration of new technologies for client programs. With over 20 years in geospatial problem-solving, technology integration, and data analytics, he has driven digital innovation in transportation, enhancing efficiency, safety, and engagement. Darin is an HNTB Associate Fellow, a top technical honor, and has been recognized by Esri as one of the first GIS AEC Heroes for his industry contributions.
In 2017, Autodesk and Esri inked an alliance to streamline AEC project workflows by connecting design information and location intelligence. Make sure not to miss this live webinar that showcases the benefits of bridging the gap between BIM and GIS.