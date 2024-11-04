Darin Welch

Darin Welch, Director of Digital Transformation Solutions and Associate Vice President at HNTB Corporation, leads the integration of new technologies for client programs. With over 20 years in geospatial problem-solving, technology integration, and data analytics, he has driven digital innovation in transportation, enhancing efficiency, safety, and engagement. Darin is an HNTB Associate Fellow, a top technical honor, and has been recognized by Esri as one of the first GIS AEC Heroes for his industry contributions.