Rob Sinclair
Corporate Technology Lead, Autodesk Expert Elite
Rob Sinclair is dedicated to empowering clients to harness technology to maximize the value of their infrastructure investments. Rob is recognized as an Autodesk Expert Elite and holds Civil 3D and AutoCAD Certified Professional credentials.
Mark Dietrick
Director of Services, Case Technologies Autodesk Gold Partner
Mark Dietrick is focused on technology and research to support innovation in architecture, balancing his dedication to the field with a deep understanding of technology. He received his Architectural degree from the University of Detroit Mercy in 1984, worked 24 years for Burt Hill, two years with ModelVision.
John Sayre
Technical Marketing Manager
John Sayre is a Technical Marketing Manager for Civil Infrastructure with Autodesk. Prior to working for Autodesk, he was a Civil Application Engineer, teaching the products inside of the AEC Collection. John has 29 years of Civil Engineering experience, running the gamut on all types of projects Residential, Commercial, and Industrial. John has been with Autodesk for 10 years.