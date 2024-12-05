Paul Aubin

Author and Consultant, Autodesk Expert Elite

Paul F. Aubin is an independent architectural consultant providing content creation, implementation, and training services to architectural firms worldwide. He is best known as the author of many Revit books like Renaissance Revit, and dozens of video training courses on LinkedIn Learning including the very popular: Revit Essential Training. His career of nearly 35 years, includes experience in design, production, BIM management, coaching, reality capture, and training. Paul is a frequent top-rated speaker at many AEC industry conferences. He is an Autodesk Expert Elite, an Associate member of the AIA and a member of the board of directors for the Volterra-Detroit Foundation. He lives in Chicago with his wife celebrating their three children as they foster their careers in cities around the country.