Matt Karp, AIA
Director of Digital Practice, Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
Matt Karp is a licensed architect and experienced Information and Design technology leader at Bohlin Cywinski Jackson. As Director of Digital Practice, he oversees BCJ’s five architecture studios and the centralized systems and evolving technologies that enable interoffice teams to work seamlessly together. In addition to his work at Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, Matt is an Adjunct Professor at Temple University with a focus on graduate level Design technology software.
Paul Aubin
Author and Consultant, Autodesk Expert Elite
Paul F. Aubin is an independent architectural consultant providing content creation, implementation, and training services to architectural firms worldwide. He is best known as the author of many Revit books like Renaissance Revit, and dozens of video training courses on LinkedIn Learning including the very popular: Revit Essential Training. His career of nearly 35 years, includes experience in design, production, BIM management, coaching, reality capture, and training. Paul is a frequent top-rated speaker at many AEC industry conferences. He is an Autodesk Expert Elite, an Associate member of the AIA and a member of the board of directors for the Volterra-Detroit Foundation. He lives in Chicago with his wife celebrating their three children as they foster their careers in cities around the country.
David Smolker
Principal Product Marketing Manager, Autodesk
David is an urbanist, humanist, and optimist and an expert in bringing new companies, products, and services to market. As a member of the AEC product marketing team, he catalyzes global product release and launch campaigns, ensuring Autodesk customers and the AEC industry at large are aware of the practical, innovative, and emerging solutions offered by Autodesk and its partners.
From point clouds to 3D photogrammetry to immersive cultural experiences: see how the Volterra Detroit Foundation preserves heritage art and architecture, supported by Autodesk