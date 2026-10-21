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Fnane Berhane
Product Manager, Content Catalog, Autodesk
Brings product experience from Shopify, where he worked on the Checkout and Shopify Email teams. He began his career as a Financial Analyst at Deloitte Canada and holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Engineering from the University of Waterloo.
Paula Rama
BIM Consultant, /slantis
Leads Revit content management and helps shape BIM strategy across projects. A licensed architect trained at the Universidad de la República in Uruguay, she holds a Master’s in BIM Management and teaches Revit courses.
Mahzad Fasih
Senior Product Manager, Autodesk
Dedicated to infrastructure and digital transformation in AEC. With over 16 years of experience turning complex technology into clear, compelling stories, she leads the development and enhancement of Autodesk's Content Catalog.