Richard Robison
CAD Manager
Richard Robison is a veteran design and drafting expert with over 30 years of experience in the AEC sector. He specializes in CAD standards and is adept at integrating Revit, AutoCAD, and MicroStation design formats. His skills with design software have aided plan preparation for various projects, including buildings and water systems. Richard's role includes creating intricate pipeline plans, traffic control designs, and 3D/BIM models. Recognized as a top tech executive in San Diego in 2016, he is an innovative leader in BIM techniques and a member of the Autodesk User Panel.
Jeff Uddin
Civil Engineer Application Specialist
Jeff Uddin is an experienced design and construction professional of 33 years with a variety of experience including transportation, site design, residential development, and municipal utility projects. Now specializing in computer aided design software, he supports IMEG’s Technical Operations team by developing and managing civil aspects of the firm’s technical standards, technical tools, and technical education. This also includes working with IMEG’s Mergers and Acquisitions team to bring new firms on board and assimilate their technical and engineering staff members into IMEG’s standards as well as incorporating new tools from those teams into the IMEG workflows.
Tracey Tholen
Autodesk Applications Manager at JEO Consulting Group
Tracey Tholen is the Autodesk Applications Manager at JEO Consulting Group, a prominent AEC firm in the Midwest with 400 professionals. With over 17 years at JEO, Tracey excels in integrating various software solutions, enhancing capabilities, and fostering collaboration. She is dedicated to innovative initiatives and cutting-edge visualization techniques. Tracey’s strengths in problem-solving and creative thinking drive her mission to find faster, better, and more informed ways to achieve project goals in our evolving digital landscape. Her expertise extends beyond the Autodesk suite, making her an invaluable asset to the team.
Tom Richardson
Design Applications Administrator
Tom Richardson is a Registered Professional Land Surveyor with 30 years of AEC industry experience. As Design Applications Administrator at MWM DesignGroup, he connects the CAD team, IT department, and various user groups. Tom provides standards management, ensuring project consistency, and offers training and support for Autodesk, Bluebeam, ESRI, and Microsoft projects. He also develops learning materials for firm-wide use and assists with interdepartmental collaboration, including coordinating Revit and Civil 3D shared coordinate systems.
Stacey Morykin
Solutions Engineer
Stacey is an experienced Solutions Engineer at Autodesk with over two decades in the Civil Engineering field. Before her present role, she was a Design Technology Manager for various AEC organizations. As an Autodesk Expert Elite, she's known for her impactful contributions to industry conferences and innovative work in civil engineering projects. Her passion lies in the crossroads of design, technology, and innovation, and she is committed to leveraging technology to transform the AEC sector. Stacey's knowledge and innovative approach make her a significant influence in civil engineering technology.