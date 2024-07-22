Stacey Morykin

Solutions Engineer

Stacey is an experienced Solutions Engineer at Autodesk with over two decades in the Civil Engineering field. Before her present role, she was a Design Technology Manager for various AEC organizations. As an Autodesk Expert Elite, she's known for her impactful contributions to industry conferences and innovative work in civil engineering projects. Her passion lies in the crossroads of design, technology, and innovation, and she is committed to leveraging technology to transform the AEC sector. Stacey's knowledge and innovative approach make her a significant influence in civil engineering technology.