Ryan Truxal
Technical Solution Executive, AEC
Ryan has been with Autodesk for 5 years, focusing on all BIM 360/ACC products, design through construction. Before Autodesk, Ryan spent 10 years working for a Structural Concrete Contractor building cast-in-place concrete structures throughout CO. Heavy design and Revit user working with all project stakeholders to ensure the project was coordinated and completed on time!
Brianna Grimm
Technical Solutions Executive, AEC+O
Brianna has been with Autodesk for 4 years focusing on our solutions for Architects and Owners. She worked with Autodesk’s Corporate Real Estate team to manage the digital data for our global office portfolio. She has her Master of Architecture from Kansas State University and is a Licensed Architect in Colorado. With over 8 years’ experience, she loves partnering with customers to see their ideas come to life because that is how we will design & make a better world!
Alyson Wasilawski
Technical Sales Specialist
Alyson recently started with Autodesk in February, coming in from the Architecture and Interior Design sector of the AEC industry. She has a license in Architecture and her Interior Design Certification. She has 13 years of heavy Revit experience spanning project sizes from Residential to large multi- building Multi-Family and Commercial design work. Her goal at Autodesk is to help customers utilize the available technology to improve workflows, efficiencies, and project coordination.
