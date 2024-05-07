Brianna Grimm

Technical Solutions Executive, AEC+O

Brianna has been with Autodesk for 4 years focusing on our solutions for Architects and Owners. She worked with Autodesk’s Corporate Real Estate team to manage the digital data for our global office portfolio. She has her Master of Architecture from Kansas State University and is a Licensed Architect in Colorado. With over 8 years’ experience, she loves partnering with customers to see their ideas come to life because that is how we will design & make a better world!

