Brad Sara
Principal and Digital Services Lead
Brad Sara, an architect and firm and technology leader at Warren and Mahoney, brings over two decades of experience in the design and construction industry. With a passion for driving digital evolution, Brad has contributed his expertise to projects in New Zealand, Australia, the UAE, Asia, and the USA. He excels in applying digital processes to enhance project comprehension and efficiency gains, making him a visionary force for positive change in the industry.
Emily Newmarch
Associate
Emily is a leader in the research and application of carbon and sustainability solutions for the design and construction industry. Her data-driven approach to sustainable design furthers Warren and Mahoney’s practice in commercial, adaptive reuse, and across a wide range of project types and applications. An expert in the relationship of building form to embodied carbon for commercial projects, Emily is an established thought leader bridging the gap between industry and academia, and her work fosters innovative sustainability solutions and advocacy that influence the way in which architecture responds to demands for lower carbon impacts and better building performance.
Julia Kennedy
Senior Architect
Julia is a heritage specialist and leader with extensive experience in managing large-scale, multi-disciplinary projects. Her meticulous documentation process and commitment to detail contribute to exceptional design outcomes. With international experience and specialized knowledge, Julia is a leader in the heritage sector. Her expertise is evident in projects like Turnbull House, where her leadership achieved outstanding results and preserved historical legacies.
David Smolker
Senior Product Marketing Manager
David is an urbanist, humanist, and optimist and an expert in bringing new companies, products, and services to market. As a member of the AEC product marketing team, he catalyzes global product release and launch campaigns, ensuring Autodesk customers and the AEC industry at large are aware of the practical, innovative, and emerging solutions offered by Autodesk and its partners.
Cesar Escalante
Technical Marketing Manager
Cesar Escalante serves as Technical Marketing Manager at Autodesk. Before his current tenure, Cesar held design technology leadership positions at large corporate architectural firms, including Gensler and HOK where he provided technical leadership in the design technology strategy, execution, and delivery of the large complex multi-million-dollar projects.