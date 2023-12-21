Emily Newmarch

Associate

Emily is a leader in the research and application of carbon and sustainability solutions for the design and construction industry. Her data-driven approach to sustainable design furthers Warren and Mahoney’s practice in commercial, adaptive reuse, and across a wide range of project types and applications. An expert in the relationship of building form to embodied carbon for commercial projects, Emily is an established thought leader bridging the gap between industry and academia, and her work fosters innovative sustainability solutions and advocacy that influence the way in which architecture responds to demands for lower carbon impacts and better building performance.