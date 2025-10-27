Ted Ward

Solutions Engineer, Autodesk

Ted joined Delcam in 1999 as an application engineer in the UK before moving to Canada in 2002 providing support, training and technical guidance to customers across North America. He has over 25 years of valuable domain specific knowledge and following the acquisition by Autodesk in 2016 he has continued in his role as a Solutions Engineer working closely with key customers to help them grow and support their manufacturing business.