Scott Shields Architects: Small firm meets mighty ambitions

New opportunities open for boutique architecture firms such as Scott Shields Architects (SSA) as they embrace new technology that boosts their workflows and business. For SSA’s Toronto-based team of 15, flexibility and efficiency are both core to successful projects and key criteria for new tools. “Efficiency is not necessarily just about time. If you can be more efficient, it gives you more time and opportunities to focus on other aspects of a project,” explains Andrew Shields, managing principal at Scott Shields Architects. “We look for tools that will help us overcome the challenge of time pressures and deliver better outcomes for our clients.” The firm is often commissioned to do quick feasibility studies and schematic designs of mixed-use and high-density housing projects. To enable efficient workflows and effective decision making within tight deadlines, the team integrated Forma Site Design, a cloud-based tool for planning and design. This strategic addition connects Forma Site Design–available from their AEC Collection subscriptions–with Revit and Autodesk Construction Cloud.Shields: “Linking software in a continuous workflow from concept to construction allows us to seamlessly move through the project without wasting time ‘redrawing’ at each stage.” It’s also about having the right information at the right time to make the best design decisions. “We get an exponentially higher output because we can analyze so much more, and I know it’s going to give our clients better outcomes in the same amount of time,” he continues.