.
.
.
.
.
Shravan is our Partner Technical Specialist at Autodesk, where he works with partners across the APAC region to drive meaningful and engaging conversations with customers. His focus is on helping partners address customer's challenges through Autodesk solutions, with the goal of building long-term capability and impact.
Shravan Krishnamoorthy
Partner Technical Specialist at Autodesk
With +11 years of BIM experience in both Structure and Architecture, he combines deep technical expertise with a passion for driving digital change in the industry. Committed to expanding its adoption and shaping a more sustainable built environment.