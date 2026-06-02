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Rahul has contributed to several high-profile projects, including the Lusail Stadium and the Amazon Data Centre, where his expertise played a key role in driving project efficiency and collaboration. Recognised for his proficiency in Building Information Modeling (BIM) and digital process automation, he is passionate about enabling smarter workflows and advancing innovation across the engineering and construction sector.
Rahul Joshi
Technical Specialist, India & SAARC
Rahul helps AECO organisations drive digital transformation with Autodesk solutions, backed by civil engineering expertise and an MBA from IIM Kozhikode.