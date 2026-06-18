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Dr. Senthilkumar V.
Associate Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, Dean (Infrastructure), IIT Palakkad
Dr. Senthil specializes in Construction Management, BIM, Automation in Construction, & Lean Construction. He represented India as an Expert in Digital Construction at WorldSkills 2022 & focuses on digital construction education & workforce readiness.
Raghavendra Jayamangal
Customer Success Manager, Autodesk Education Experiences
Raghavendra brings over several years of experience in technical training, customer engagement, and digital construction technologies. He works with universities across India to help connect academic learning with evolving industry practices.