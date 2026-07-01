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Raj Agill P K
Technical Sales Specialist - APS & Industry Cloud
Leverages a computer science background to help customers adopt a platform-first approach with Autodesk Platform Services, enabling them to access, automate and scale project data from fragmented workflows to connected, data-driven ecosystems.
Shashwat Bhardwaj
Sr Account Technical Lead
Works with organizations including L&T, BHEL, Atkins, Jacobs, AECOM and Honeywell across airports, retail, water infrastructure and digital prototyping, helping deliver solutions that create measurable business value and support management journeys.