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Speakers

Raj Agil PK

Raj Agill P K 

Technical Sales Specialist - APS & Industry Cloud

Leverages a computer science background to help customers adopt a platform-first approach with Autodesk Platform Services, enabling them to access, automate and scale project data from fragmented workflows to connected, data-driven ecosystems.

Shashwat Bhardwaj

Shashwat Bhardwaj

Sr Account Technical Lead

Works with organizations including L&T, BHEL, Atkins, Jacobs, AECOM and Honeywell across airports, retail, water infrastructure and digital prototyping, helping deliver solutions that create measurable business value and support management journeys.

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