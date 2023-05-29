Pinnacle Infotech has been providing BIM engineering services to architects, engineers, and contractors globally. The company has over 30 years of experience in adding certainty to AEC, and has successfully completed 7500+ landmark projects including Lusail Stadium, which hosted the FIFA World Cup 2022 .

Anticipating, planning, and coordinating every aspect of the project design, detailing, and construction for Lusail Stadium, which is one of Asia’s largest stadiums, was fairly challenging, especially with the outbreak of Covid. Pinnacle used Autodesk BIM 360 to enable remote collaboration and paperless inspections to overcome these challenges. With one central BIM model on cloud, the design and construction could be carried out in parallel to complete the stadium in a record time for the FIFA World Cup.