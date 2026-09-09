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License activation or device limit issues can occur in Autodesk products for various reasons. These issues are often related to account configuration, device usage limits, network connectivity, or licensing components on your system. In many cases, the problem is not caused by a single issue but by a combination of factors such as being signed in on multiple devices, outdated licensing services, or restricted access to Autodesk servers.
This article provides a step-by-step troubleshooting workflow to help you quickly identify and resolve the most common causes of license activation and device limit issues. By following the steps in order testing the product after each step, you can isolate whether the issue is related to your account, device usage, or system configuration.
Next, you can find troubleshooting guides for Windows, followed by Mac, and at the end, you have Frequently Asked Questions (applies to both Windows and Mac) related to this topic.
|Step
|Guide
|Why do we need this step
|Step 1: Restart Your System
|
1 Restart your computer.
2 Reopen your Autodesk product.
|Clears cached licensing sessions and resets services.
|Step 2: Sign out and sign back in
|
1 Open your Autodesk product.
2 Click your profile or user icon.
3 Select “Sign out”.
4 Close and reopen the product. Sign back in.
|Refreshing your session resolves temporary authentication issues.
|Step 3: Check your device limit
|
1 Close Autodesk products on all other devices.
2 Ensure they are not running in the background.
3 Launch the product again on your current device.
|Only one active session is allowed at a time. Being signed in elsewhere can trigger device limit errors.
|Step 4: Verify your license assignment
|
1 Go to: https://manage.autodesk.com.
2 Sign in to your Autodesk Account.
3 Go to “Products and Services”.
4 Confirm the product is assigned to your account.
|A missing or expired license will prevent activation.
|Step 5: Verify Autodesk Licensing Service
|
1 Press “Windows + R”.
2 Type: services.msc
3 Press Enter.
4 Locate “Autodesk Desktop Licensing Service”.
5 Ensure:
-Status is Running
-Startup type is Automatic
6 If not, right-click and select Start.
|This service is required for license validation. If it is not running, activation will fail.
|Step 6: Ensure the Autodesk Desktop Licensing Service is Up to Date
|
1 Download and install the latest version or the Autodesk Desktop Licensing Service (US Site).
|Outdated licensing components can cause activation errors.
|Step 7: Ensure Sign-in Components are Up to Date
|
1 Update Sign in Components.
- Autodesk product versions 2024 and newer
Download and install the latest version or the Autodesk Identity Manager (US Site)
- Autodesk product versions 2020 - 2023
Download and install the latest version or the Autodesk Single Sign-On Component (US Site)
|These components handle authentication. Outdated versions can prevent sign-in or activation.
|Step 8: Check Network and required Autodesk URLs
|
1 Ensure access to the required URLs (US Site) needed for Autodesk licensing to work.
2 Disable VPN or firewall temporarily.
3 Retry sign-in.
4 Contact IT if on a corporate network.
|Blocked network access to Autodesk servers will prevent license validation.
|Step 9: Close background Autodesk processes
|
1 Press “Ctrl + Shift + Esc”.
2 Open Task Manager.
3 End any Autodesk-related processes.
4 Relaunch the product.
|Stuck processes can block licensing refresh.
|Step 10: Update your Autodesk product
|
1 Open the Windows Start menu.
2 Search for and open Autodesk Access.
3 In the Updates section, review the list of available updates.
4 Click Update next to each product you want to update.
5 Wait for the installation to complete.
6 Restart your Autodesk product.
|
Autodesk Access is a desktop application designed to quickly and easily install updates directly from your system, without needing to download them manually.
Note: Updates can be accessed either through Autodesk Access or by downloading them from the Autodesk Account. For more detailed information, see Update your software.
|Step
|Guide
|Why do we need this step
|Step 1: Restart Your Mac
|
Click Apple menu
Select Restart
Reopen the product
|Clears cached sessions and refreshes system processes.
|Step 2: Sign out and sign back in
|
Open your Autodesk product.
Click your profile or user icon.
Select “Sign out”.
Close and reopen the product.
Sign back in.
|Resolves session and authentication issues.
|Step 3: Check your device limit
|
Close Autodesk products on all other devices.
Ensure they are not running in the background.
Launch the product again on your current device.
|Only one active session is allowed at a time. Being signed in elsewhere can trigger device limit errors.
|Step 4: Verify your license assignment
|
Go to: https://manage.autodesk.com.
Sign in to your Autodesk Account.
Go to “Products and Services”.
Confirm the product is assigned to your account.
|A missing or expired license will prevent activation.
|Step 5: Ensure licensing & Sign in components are up to date
|
Sign in to https://manage.autodesk.com
Install all available updates for the installed Autodesk products.
Restart the product.
|Licensing & Sign-in components are bundled with the product on macOS.
|Step 6: Check Network and required Autodesk URLs
|
Ensure access to the required URLs (US Site) needed for Autodesk licensing to work.
Disable VPN or firewall temporarily.
Retry sign-in.
Contact IT if on a corporate network.
|Blocked network access to Autodesk servers will prevent license validation.
|Step 7: Close background applications
|
Press “Command + Option + Esc”.
Force quit Autodesk apps.
Relaunch the product.
|Background processes can block licensing refresh.
This typically means the product is already running on another device. Close it on other devices and try again.
How do I fix device limit issues?
Sign out from other devices
Close all active sessions
Sign in again
Common causes include:
No license is assigned to your account
Expired subscription
Licensing service not running (Windows)
Outdated identity or licensing components
Blocked network access
Sign in to your Autodesk Account and check under “Products and Services”.
Yes, most online validation, after license validation, the product can work offline for 30 days. After a 30-day offline period, internet access is needed to sign in again to validate the license.
No, these steps only affect licensing and authentication, not your files.
The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.
What level of support do you have?
Different subscription plans provide distinct categories of support. Find out the level of support for your plan.