Cesar Escalante
Senior Technical Marketing Manager
Cesar Escalante has over 20 years of design technology and founded the San Francisco Computational Design. As Autodesk’s Innovation Evangelist for Architecture, Cesar is passionate about driving the adoption of new technologies.
Mark Pritchard
Sr Associate, Design Technology Specialist, HOK
Mark Pritchard is has a background in building design and architecture, holding an Associate Diploma from the Central Institute of Technology. Mark's expertise lies in design technology, BIM asset management, content management, and development.
Guillaume Berson
Spécialiste Technique AEC
De formation ingénieur géomètre, Guillaume Berson a utilisé pendant plus de 12 ans AutoCAD au quotidien comme solution de DAO. Depuis 2022 chez Autodesk, il est désormais spécialiste technique des logiciels de la collection AEC.