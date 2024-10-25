.
Joe Speicher
Chief Sustainability Officer
As Autodesk's Chief Sustainability Officer, Joe Speicher leads the company’s sustainability strategy, manages ESG initiatives and disclosures, and supports the advancement of technologies that drive sustainable outcomes for customers and industries.
Clémence Arto
Director, Government Affairs and Public Policy, EMEA
A lawyer specialized in public policy and regulation, Clémence is responsible for leading Autodesk’s Government Affairs in Europe. In this role, she engages with policy makers, associations and other companies looking to drive sustainable outcomes across industries.
Zsolt Toth
Buildings Performance Institute Europe (BPIE)
Zsolt Toth is responsible for steering the BPIE's work including in building stock decarbonisation. Zsolt has extensive experience driving public affairs and delivering sustainable policy in the building sector.