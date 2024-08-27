.
Darko Mitev
CG Supervisor & Art Director, Out Left Productions
Darko Mitev is a highly skilled 3D generalist from Macedonia. With over 12 years of experience, he has worked at studios worldwide, including Sunrise Animation, Axis Animation, Sehsucht, Alt VFX, FX3X, Brown Bag Films, and Windmill Lane.
Richard Keane
Writer, Director & Producer, Out Left Productions
Richard Keane is an award-winning filmmaker who writes, directs, and produces both animated and live-action projects. In 2015, he founded the Dublin-based animation studio Out Left Productions.