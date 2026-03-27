Chris England

Design & Manufacturing Technical Development Manager, Man and Machine

I am the D&M Technical Development Manager at Man and Machine UK and have been with the business for over 7 years. I am a D&M application specialist and have worked with Autodesk Software both in industry and for resellers for the past 17 years. My main product focus includes Autodesk Inventor, Fusion, AutoCAD, Vault, CAM and of course Factory Design Utilities. Working with Man and Machine, I help support, train and implement Autodesk software solutions across the UK.