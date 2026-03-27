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Markus Cueva
Product Marketing Manager, Autodesk
Markus is a Product Marketing Manager at Autodesk, focused on products in Autodesk's Digital Factory portfolio including FlexSim, Fusion Operations, and Factory Design Utilities. With 14 years of experience in the simulation of production, logistics, and people-based systems, he’s had a front-row seat to watch organizations discover high-impact improvements by digitally transforming.
Chris England
Design & Manufacturing Technical Development Manager, Man and Machine
I am the D&M Technical Development Manager at Man and Machine UK and have been with the business for over 7 years. I am a D&M application specialist and have worked with Autodesk Software both in industry and for resellers for the past 17 years. My main product focus includes Autodesk Inventor, Fusion, AutoCAD, Vault, CAM and of course Factory Design Utilities. Working with Man and Machine, I help support, train and implement Autodesk software solutions across the UK.