Irvin Hayes, Jr.
Vault Product Manager, Autodesk
Irvin is a Microsoft® Certified Professional and has been working in the information technology field for more than 28 years. He helps partners, consulting, and sales develop Vault deployment plans in enterprise environments and system requirements.
Younes Yammouri
Director, Product Management, Autodesk
Younes brings over 23 years of expertise in PDM technology. As part of the product management team at Autodesk, he establishes and maintains successful relationships with the community to ensure successful delivery of customer-centric solutions.
Senthil Kumar
Software Development Manager, Autodesk
Senthil is the Software Development Manager for Autodesk’s data management group in Singapore. Senthil brings over 19 years of industry experience to Autodesk.