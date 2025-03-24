.
Jim Byrne
Product Marketing Manager, Autodesk
Jim is dedicated to the success of our customers who use our technology to design, validate, and manage their intellectual property. He has 25 years of experience demonstrating and implementing software solutions.
James Krenisky
Technical Marketing Manager, Design & Manufacturing
James started his career as a mechanical engineer, primarily focusing on thermal simulations, mechanical design, and research. In his current role he is focused on creating content that highlights the immense capabilities of our software.
Dan Szymanski
Sr. Product Manager, Autodesk
As part of the Inventor Engineering team for over 23 years, Dan strives to perfect workflows, deliver customer-driven capabilities, and explore modern methodologies for the Inventor family of products.