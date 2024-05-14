.
Fred Smith
Solutions Engineer, Autodesk
Fred is a digital transformation specialist who has spent decades in the medical device, energy, aerospace, and software industries. As a solution engineer at Autodesk, he is passionate about applying technology to improve organizational efficiency.
Abraham Pineda
Technical Specialist, Autodesk
Abraham Pineda is a product designer, maker, and inventor with 8 years of experience in development and production of commercial products, industry 4.0, and local and digital manufacturing. Passionate about impossible projects.