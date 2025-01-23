.
Jim Byrne
Senior Product Marketing Manager, Autodesk
Jim is a Product Marketing Manager at Autodesk. He has dedicated over 24 years to inspiring engineers to implement the tools they need for 3D design, simulation, and factory planning.
Clinton Perry
Senior Product Marketing Manager, Autodesk
Clinton has more than 28 years’ experience. Specializing in advanced manufacturing, he excels at understanding the biggest customer challenges and showcasing the value of Autodesk products including Fusion and PowerMill.