.
.
.
.
.
Bruce Buck
Technical Marketing Manager
Bruce Buck is a technical marketing manager at Autodesk. Prior to Autodesk, he spent many years in industry as a Product Designer, CAD Administrator, and Systems Implementer. His focus is on Data & Process tools such as PLM & PDM solutions.
Abraham Pineda
Solutions Engineer
Abraham Pineda is a product designer, maker, and inventor with 8 years of experience in development and production of commercial products, industry 4.0, and local and digital manufacturing. Passionate about impossible projects.