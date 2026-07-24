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Watch Now

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Speakers

Srinath Jonnalagadda

Vice president of Data Solutions for Design & Manufacturing, Autodesk

With 30 years of experience in the mechanical CAD industry, 24 of which are with Autodesk, Srinath is responsible for building compelling data solutions for the Manufacturing industry.

Alexander Lemus

Head of Office of Airworthiness and Program Manager, SwissDrones

Alexander is responsible for ensuring the continued global operation of the SwissDrones aircraft and spearheading development initiatives that drive rapid improvements in the product line. 

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