Webinar
AI in Manufacturing:
Fireside chat with SwissDrones
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Image courtesy of lorem ipsum
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Srinath Jonnalagadda
Vice president of Data Solutions for Design & Manufacturing, Autodesk
With 30 years of experience in the mechanical CAD industry, 24 of which are with Autodesk, Srinath is responsible for building compelling data solutions for the Manufacturing industry.
Alexander Lemus
Head of Office of Airworthiness and Program Manager, SwissDrones
Alexander is responsible for ensuring the continued global operation of the SwissDrones aircraft and spearheading development initiatives that drive rapid improvements in the product line.