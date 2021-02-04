Wavegarden is an engineering company based in the north of Spain specialized in the development, design, manufacture and installation of wave generation systems and in the construction and operation of surf ponds. Their main product, WAVEGARDEN Cove can produce up to 1000 waves per hour in a lagoon where up to 90 surfers can enjoy at the same time.

Wavegarden's technical departments were introduced to Autodesk's BIM software applications 3 years ago. Now, they use a combination of different programs from the Autodesk AEC Collection in all their projects. For the team at Wavegarden, Autodesk is the solution.

Wavegarden have established a very practical two-way workflow that combines the various Autodesk programs they use. This gives them the flexibility to work seamlessly in different areas of any project. In parallel, they use the BIM 360 DOCS software to interact on their documentation with their partners.