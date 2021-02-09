TES is recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in its sector by London Stock Exchange Group and Investec, and it has doubled in size in the last five years. Headquartered in Co. Tyrone, Northern Ireland and with smaller offices throughout the UK, it delivers projects globally. With rapid growth year-over-year, the company wanted to expand its digital capabilities in the cloud to further innovation and access higher-value projects.

Since it typically works with multiple stakeholders and subcontractors on projects, the company identified an opportunity to implement a Common Data Environment (CDE) with BIM 360 Docs to provide real-time access to project data for streamlined coordination and to drive efficiency. BIM 360 Docs (available with Autodesk Docs in the AEC Collection) and Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro (formerly BIM 360 Design) provided TES with the capabilities and workflows it needed to become a one-stop shop for the full design-to-construction lifecycle. This helps put it ahead of larger competitors—who often outsource many business functions.