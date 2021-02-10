BIM COLLABORATE PRO
Transform Project Delivery from design to construction
Connect project teams and data in real time with BIM Collaborate Pro to create better value for your clients and maintain a competitive advantage.
With industry changes and accelerated digitalization, AEC projects, contract environments, and collaboration processes are becoming increasingly more complex for design and construction firms. By transforming how your teams, data, and processes connect, you can improve Project Delivery.
Learn about key features and capabilities through cloud collaboration tools that can help you better deliver projects.
COVID-19 accelerates Indonesian engineering company Waskita Karya’s digital transformation. By transforming their work processes, they were able to not only improve collaboration and efficiency, but to also derive data-driven decisions from design to construction, increasing overall productivity.
Learn how BIM Collaborate Pro can improve Project Delivery and help you achieve better outcomes for your business.
