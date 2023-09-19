Creating such an ambitious facility presented significant challenges, driving the design team to rethink conventional processes. “The main challenge was to build something technologically advanced in an environment marked by extreme heat gain and energy demands while supporting compassionate care,” explains David Martin, Global Design Director at Stantec. “With this extreme complexity, we committed to acquiring the advanced tools necessary to integrate our efforts and validate the building's performance–Autodesk Forma Site Design is the perfect tool for this.”

The hospital’s striking design merges a calming healing environment with high-performance architecture and efficient clinical planning. “The temperature extremes are severe and trying to create positive healthcare outcomes that both have internal and external environments is extremely challenging,” says Darren Burns, Vice President and Innovation Leader at Stantec. Inspired by the twisted trunk of the Ghaf tree, UAE’s national tree, the building’s rotated volumes create a sense of shelter and arrival at the forecourt. Healing gardens interweave through the interior and exterior, providing pockets of calm for patients, their families, and staff.

Traditionally, designing and documenting such a project would take three to four years. However, with a deadline of under a year, the team realized the need to improve productivity through, for example, smoother workflows and reduced rework. Time constraints pushed the team to think outside the box. The concept design, schematic design, and design development phases all happened simultaneously within a condensed timeline. With this pace, new tools needed to be easy for the team to learn and adopt so they could hit the ground running. “Forma was beneficial with its rapid optioneering and testing that provided quick answers,” says Michael Romita, Regional Digital Delivery Lead.

A global, interdisciplinary team of 120 from a community of over 15 studios spanning 11 time zones worked around the clock, requiring careful coordination. Cloud collaboration enabled efficient teamwork where everyone could access the same model in Forma and the Revit model in Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC).