In 2019 the government of Estonia decided to renovate the building. At over 25 years old, it needs a thorough redesign, including modern communications and better energy efficiency. On top of that, the government plans to bring the National Archives under the same roof and offer new services. Together, this should create a modern center of culture and learning.

The state real estate company Riigi Kinnisvara AS, which owns the library building, ran a public procurement tender and selected Sirkel & Mall OÜ as the main contractor of the renovation. The architecture and design firm is responsible for the overall renovation project, including selecting and managing interior designers and other subcontractors. The contract for the design phase, worth 1.3 million euros, was signed in August 2019 and will run for 18 months. In total, the state earmarked ca. 63 million Euro for the renovation project. Construction is planned for 2022-2027.

Sirkel & Mall is a leading architecture and design company in Estonia. Founded in 2005, it has delivered over 1000 projects across Estonia, Norway, Finland and Sweden. The firm has 35 employees and works on a variety of projects, from residential to industrial buildings. Sirkel & Mall has significant experience in designing energy-efficient buildings and is a member of the Estonian Digital Construction Cluster.

Renovating the National Library is an exciting and challenging project. “The library was designed like a fortress – keep the books in, keep people out. We need to open it up, bring people in, make it a welcoming place for the community,” explains Anni Veske, architect and BIM specialist at Sirkel & Mall. And the architects need to achieve this while keeping key elements of the building intact, due to its cultural heritage status.

Sirkel & Mall is responsible for the overall project, including the design phase. It manages many subcontractors, like interior designers, technical installation engineers, building contractors and various experts (fire safety, heritage preservation, geodesists).

Because the building documents were outdated, Sirkel & Mall commissioned point cloud scans of the whole building. The architects then used these scans to create the building model in Revit. Usually, the contractors responsible for point cloud scans also create a preliminary, rough building model that later gets adjusted. But by getting architects involved earlier on, the firm saved time and reduced potential mistakes. Sirkel & Mall, as well as all key subcontractors involved in the project, are using Revit.