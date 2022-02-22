Platige Image is a worldwide-known studio located in Poland. In Platige Image, creativity and artistic values are undoubtedly extremely important, moreover, the studio is also perceived as a technology company. The creation process has been based on Autodesk software. The studio uses it basically throughout the production process of films, special effects, or cinematics.

One of the latest productions of Platige Image is a cinematic trailer for The Medium, created by Bloober Team.

Watch the video and find out why Platige Image has chosen to work with Autodesk Media & Entertainment Collection.