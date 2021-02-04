The general contractor and leader of the design-build process, Otto Construction, assembled a multidisciplinary team to help win and deliver the project. Serving as the architect was Harley Ellis Devereaux (HED), an architecture firm with extensive experience on higher-education projects. For structural engineering, HED turned to Rutherford + Chekene. Guttmann & Blaevoet provided MEP engineering on the project. Finally, TriMark, the largest restaurant supplier in the United States, designed the kitchen and supplied the kitchen equipment.

The extended team also included many subcontractors, such as fabricators and building trades. Each key project participant—even the many fabricators on the project—used Building Information Modeling (BIM) powered by Revit.

“We faced a design competition process to win the project,” says Melissa Barrenchea, a project manager with Otto. “The collaboration on the project started early. With participation from so many contributors early—including the kitchen vendor—our proposal stood out, helping us win the project.”