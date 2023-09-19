Lake|Flato

Because our world is changing rapidly. Our actions as humans are creating unintended consequences like climate change, severe weather, droughts, flooding, wildfires, decline in biodiversity, demographic shifts, inequities and more.Our communities need many things to support their daily lives: housing, safe water, services, bridges, and roads. Some of this critical infrastructure is aging and crumbling around us. These civil assets we rely on need investment in renovations, retrofits, and, in some cases, new assets. And all this needs to be designed to withstand changing climate and societal needs. Facing these huge challenges together as global communities, we understand that we must do better. We believe that if we leverage the technology we have, intelligently, diligently and with purpose, we can create a sustainable future for ourselves and our planet.

The future of sustainable, equitable urban design hinges on access to actionable data at the earliest design stages.

At the beginning of a project , the questions we’re trying to answer are simple but high‑impact: Where should things go, how big should they be, and what will those choices mean for people and place? The ArcGIS extension for Forma Site Design lets us answer some of those questions with evidence instead of assumptions. We can stream authoritative layers—flood risk, bike infrastructure, zoning—and see them inside the live massing model, then immediately test daylight, sun hours, wind, noise, and microclimate as we iterate. We’re no longer bouncing between static maps and separate analyses; we’re designing with real-time context and performance side‑by‑side, so tradeoffs surface early, when they are cheapest to change and before commitments harden.