A closed BIM approach is used in each discipline to maintain the maximum efficiency of design process. In order to improve the interoperability and ensure quality of BIM deliverables a tunneling data structure is being developed on the basis of existing IFC standards so it can be used for advanced BIM uses (e.g. 4D, 5D modeling, CAFM, etc.)

Revit in connection with Dynamo Scripting and special add-ons is being used for specific needs in case of modeling long and complex structure – the tunnel. This enables efficiency in modeling of long, longitudinal segments and detailing.

The exchange of 4D and 5D models between different software solutions (design team, supervision and future contractor) presents another challenge that is and will be managed with custom interoperability solutions.