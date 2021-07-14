From the exterior, a data center may look like a straightforward structure. The combination of its complex infrastructure and mechanical and electrical demands, however, makes it one of the most complex construction projects. The Multinational Data Center will house and run a vast array of networks and servers for massive data processing and storage. That means state-of-the-art mechanical and electrical installations and precise attention to the smallest of details for construction and handover are necessary. Everything must be accounted for.

The John Sisk & Son team has years of experience in data center construction and brings a fine-tuned digital project delivery approach to this type of project. On this Multinational Data Center, the team faced the challenge of an aggressive baseline schedule and a fast-tracked construction phase. Complex underground services infrastructure added another layer to this challenge.

Meeting all these demands for a complex data center was one thing. It was quite another when COVID-19 struck and true collaboration would be put to the test.