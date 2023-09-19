With a VFX studio in the cloud, all the world’s a stage

“It all began 10 years ago, before the media and entertainment industry started to really shift to cloud-based technology,” says Jellyfish Pictures’ chief technology officer, Jeremy Smith. “Even then, circumstances were forcing us to think about things differently.

“Our first studio was in the heart of London. But London is an expensive city and it’s almost impossible to get a big enough facility, so we moved into multiple buildings. From an infrastructure perspective you had to replicate your entire technology deployment almost once per site.”

It was already a costly way to operate, then Brexit hit. “Half of our workforce was from other European countries, and they didn’t know if they could stay in the UK or not,” Smith says. “COVID was another accelerant. Together, they reinforced longer-term plans; we had to have a largely remote workforce and more regional offices. So we decided to rethink the way we work.”

Instead of asking its artists to come to the studio, Jellyfish Pictures brought the studio to the artists. Everyone would keep working under the same roof—but a virtual one. “We’ve been able to attract a lot of people because of our technology infrastructure, which allows us to hire people around the globe,” Smith says. “Media companies need to look at a distributed workforce because there aren’t enough people to make the amount of content that’s being commissioned today.”

Extending its earlier moves to the cloud, the company digitized its entire creative workflow using tools like Autodesk Maya, MotionBuilder, Mudbox, and Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid). “For us it means being able to recruit talent anywhere and provide them with the flexibility to work in a remote or hybrid setting—whatever makes them more productive and helps them balance their professional and personal lives.”