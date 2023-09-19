InfraBuild: Revolutionising the Steel Industry with 3D Rebar

InfraBuild, a leading Australian steel conglomerate, is transforming the steel industry by adopting Autodesk's suite of Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) solutions. With operations spanning the globe and a steadfast commitment to sustainability and fostering local economies, InfraBuild has earned recognition for its high-quality and efficient services, supplying top-tier projects with reinforcing products and prefabricated elements.

InfraBuild's business, with over 160 sites and nearly 5,000 employees, excels in controlling the entire process from start to finish—from collecting recycling materials to melting them down into products. Their segment, InfraBuild Reinforcing, focuses on the tier-one market, including infrastructure and high-rises.

However, challenges in coordination and communication significantly impacted their operations. Misinterpretations of design documents and difficulty tracking changes led to prolonged RFI processes and frequent miscommunications. InfraBuild needed a solution to streamline project requirements and serve as a central point of reference.