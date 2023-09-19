InfraBuild: Revolutionising the Steel Industry with 3D Rebar

& Construction
InfraBuild, a leading Australian steel conglomerate, is transforming the steel industry by adopting Autodesk's suite of Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) solutions. With operations spanning the globe and a steadfast commitment to sustainability and fostering local economies, InfraBuild has earned recognition for its high-quality and efficient services, supplying top-tier projects with reinforcing products and prefabricated elements.
InfraBuild's business, with over 160 sites and nearly 5,000 employees, excels in controlling the entire process from start to finish—from collecting recycling materials to melting them down into products. Their segment, InfraBuild Reinforcing, focuses on the tier-one market, including infrastructure and high-rises.
However, challenges in coordination and communication significantly impacted their operations. Misinterpretations of design documents and difficulty tracking changes led to prolonged RFI processes and frequent miscommunications. InfraBuild needed a solution to streamline project requirements and serve as a central point of reference.
InfraBuild has been instrumental in the Sydney Metro West - Western Tunnelling Package, providing essential reinforcement and prefabricated elements. Delivered by the Gamuda and Laing O’Rorke Consortium, the project involves nine kilometres of twin metro rail tunnels between Westmead and Sydney Olympic Park, excavation for two new metro stations, a stabling and maintenance facility at Clyde and a precast facility at Eastern Creek. By leveraging Autodesk's AEC Collection, including Revit and Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC), the project has seen remarkable improvements in process efficiency and communication.
With Autodesk solutions, the ability to file share quickly, both internally and externally, has revolutionised InfraBuild’s workflow. Project visibility has greatly improved, allowing team members to log in from home or on-site via tablets, providing real-time updates and progress tracking. This enhanced visibility has enabled better interaction and connection with the project's developments.
Using Revit for 3D modelling, InfraBuild has delivered precise and detailed models for Sydney Metro. This has facilitated effective communication to resolve design discrepancies and accurately forecast the supply of reinforcements and construct stabilities of prefabricated elements. The engagement and collaboration between teams has been pivotal, from developing a scope of works to detailing all the bar reinforcement cages.
Autodesk's AEC Collection, including Revit, emerged as the perfect solution for InfraBuild. Revit facilitated communication with clients, buildability, and clash detection, ensuring nothing in a project was overlooked. Despite these advantages, InfraBuild faced challenges working with external models from various sources and formats, as well as the need for clients to develop their models to a higher level of detail and coordinate with architects and MEP contractors.
In response, InfraBuild innovated further by automating the modelling of complex reinforced concrete elements, including reinforcement. They are now piloting the automation of shop drawing production according to factory needs. By harnessing Revit's tools for 3D rebar modelling, model coordination, and clash detection within the Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC), InfraBuild accelerated detailed project creation and improved collaboration with customers and project partners, such as MEP and steel subcontractors.
Scott Peterson, Modelling Manager, InfraBuild
The transition to 3D modelling with Autodesk's AEC Collection and the use of ACC solutions has had a transformative impact on InfraBuild's operations. Internal communication and collaboration have drastically improved, and ACC has enabled InfraBuild to manage their project pipeline more efficiently, overseeing progress on all projects.
The benefits of Autodesk's solutions extend beyond InfraBuild. ACC has also positively impacted their clients by offering a platform to implement process standardisation, significantly reducing time and costs in delivering major projects.
InfraBuild's journey with Autodesk's AEC Collection is a success story that highlights the power of technology in revolutionizing industries. By leveraging the potential of 3D rebar modelling, InfraBuild is creating lasting impact and value, revolutionizing Australia’s steel industry.