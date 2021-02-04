IMCO GENERAL CONSTRUCTION

IMCO was ready for an opportunity like this. “We’ve been building these facilities for over 30 years and have trained operating staff on numerous occasions,” Simmons says. “So, operating and maintaining a treatment plant was a logical step for us and an opportunity we’ve been looking for. It all came together on this project.”

To operate the treatment plant, IMCO hired full-time staff members working in rotation to operate the plant 24 hours per day, 365 days per year. While on-site, the new IMCO employees live in a lodge built by IMCO and are supported by a full-time medic and cooking staff.

The operations staff were hired and brought on-site before the treatment plant was commissioned and gradually took over as major construction was completed. “It’s going very well,” Simmons says. “The people we’ve hired are some of the best, and they’re making a success of this.” But he’s also quick to point out that success at this level is neither easy nor assured. Simmons feels many factors came together to make this O&M contract viable for both IMCO and the facility owners.