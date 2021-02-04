In 2017, Hoa Binh Construction was appointed as the general contractor of the Mizuki Park project. This super-scale design and build project in Binh Chanh District of Ho Chi Minh City covers over 27 hectares in area and is composed of three main segments: high-rise apartments, townhouses and luxury villas.

At the project outset, Hoa Binh recognized that a common platform was needed and it chose Autodesk for the sharing of information among project stakeholders.

“It is easy to share and transfer information in Autodesk,” explained Xanh Vo. “With Autodesk as our platform, we can take full advantage of collaborations with our stakeholders.”