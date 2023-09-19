Since 1965, Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA) has defined the ultimate experiences in luxury hospitality and interior design. With more than 1,500 professionals across 25 offices in four regions and clients in more than 80 countries each year, the firm has evolved into a dynamic and multidisciplinary creative collective to include residential, architecture, landscape architecture, and product and furniture design.

From Four Seasons and Ritz-Carlton resorts and hotels around the world to exclusive private villas, penthouses, and residences, HBA has completed more than 15,000 projects over the decades. And they continue to move forward imbued with their motto: “Design that gives form to emotion.”

“What first attracted me to HBA – and what I continue to champion – is the spirit of designers in business,” says Chris Godfrey, Global Co-CEO, HBA. “We are not businesspeople working in design. We are designers in business, and we’ve married the two worlds successfully.”

Stepping inside an HBA-designed project is transportive and transformative — all with the help of Autodesk AutoCAD to bring it to life. Now, HBA is taking their innovative work one step further with a dynamic new workflow using AutoCAD and Autodesk Docs together.