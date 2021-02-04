GE Johnson | Extreme Construction in Challenging Climates | Autodesk

Pikes Peak will take your breath away. The tallest of the Rocky Mountains’ southern Front Range, it rises 14,115 feet above sea level just west of Colorado Springs, Colorado. At that height, everything is magnificent and nothing is easy.

It’s one of the most-visited mountains in the world—a US National Historic Landmark whose summit is reached by more than 600,000 people annually. But Pikes Peak isn’t just a beautiful scenic attraction. It’s also brutal. Alongside spectacular views are thin air, violent storms, and treacherous slopes. In that extreme environment it’s hard to breathe, let alone build.

But that’s what GE Johnson will be doing for the next three years. In June 2018, it broke ground on the 38,000-square-foot Pikes Peak Summit Complex, a $50 million project at the top of the mountain. Scheduled to open in fall 2020, it will include a new facility for the US Army’s High-Altitude Research Laboratory and a Summit Visitor Center that will crown Pikes Peak.