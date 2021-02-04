Falkbuilt and Sprung Structures partnered to design and build the necessary extra space that healthcare facilities need in as little as two weeks. Sprung Structures supplies custom all-weather, high-performance exterior structures. Falkbuilt designs and supplies infrastructure such as patient bays, exam rooms, and headwalls. Both companies take a prefab approach, designing and constructing components in-house based on client specifications, which helps minimize waste and disruption and, important especially now, shortens time to completion.

“The key right now is our ability to deliver very quickly and for healthcare facilities to install very quickly,” says Falkbuilt cofounder and CEO Mogens Smed. “Then, they can repurpose materials into more permanent situations like patient rooms, ICUs, isolation rooms, and clinical exam rooms.”

“They need to be able to reuse all the parts of these systems; otherwise, everything ends up in the landfill. A throwaway solution is a terrible way to manage this. Since this pandemic hit, we’ve watched in disbelief as organizations across North America spend hundreds of millions of dollars on healthcare solutions that will go to the landfill after this is all over.”

Falkbuilt can start shipping product in as little as three days. Construction teams can build one headwall in an hour and dozens of rooms in a week.