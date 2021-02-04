D/P/S regularly relies on several BIM tools in the AEC Collection, including Revit BIM software, Insight for building performance analysis, and Navisworks project-review software for coordination and clash detection. The AEC Collection also included several tools less familiar to the firm—ones that D/P/S decided might be able to contribute to sustainable design in new ways.

A Municipal School District Replacement Elementary School project highlights the firm’s strategy. Beginning in Revit, the team created concept models and brought them into Insight for performance analysis. As the design progressed, the team moved rapidly between Revit and Insight, gaining a quick understanding of the performance implications of design decisions. For instance, the team explored shading and glazing options for a spacious communal gathering area that featured large windows. Later in the design process, InfraWorks civil infrastructure design software and Dynamo Studio played roles in fine-tuning the design.

“With large windows, you want to balance reducing solar heat gain while maintaining good daylighting levels,” Garrett says. “The tight integration between Revit and Insight helps uncover options, like sunshades that optimize the amount of solar energy entering a building. We can also enlighten clients about how much a design choice can lower energy costs over the long term.”