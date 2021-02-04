Using geoinformatics—a scientific discipline that surveys and interprets geographic-location data to understand the earth’s surface—Mexico City’s first-ever high-speed train will connect Mexico City with Toluca de Lerdo, the capital of the adjacent state of Mexico. The 58-kilometer electrified elevated railway will host trains traveling up to 160 kilometers per hour and transport 230,000 daily passengers, whose average commute time will drop from two hours to just 39 minutes.



Mexico City has attempted big transportation projects before. In 2012, it opened a new line on its subway system: Known as the “Golden Line,” Line 12 of the Metro was forced to temporarily close 11 of its 20 stations just 17 months after opening them due to fears of derailment, the cause of which was not only poor construction but also poor technology.

Through the work of Consorcio IUYET—a Mexican civil-engineering services company supervising its vertical construction—the Mexico City–Toluca Interurban Train Project seems destined to succeed where the Golden Line failed. The firm is using reality capture and Building Information Modeling (BIM) to gather geospatial intelligence, yielding submillimetric precision in its construction.