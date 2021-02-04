Based in the heart of Lancashire’s aerospace belt, Bright Engineering operates a mixture of milling and turning equipment to manufacture precision components and mechanical assemblies. It serves a wide range of industry sectors, including the aerospace, defense, avionics, power generation, oil and gas, medical, and scientific markets.

The business is divided almost equally between milling and turning, with a combination of Doosan and Mazak machines used in each area. With both technologies, most of the precision components supplied are complex in nature and have to be produced to tight deadlines as well as critical tolerances.

Bright Engineering specializes in medium batch sizes, typically producing between 5 and 50 parts for milling contracts, and between 50 and 500 components in most turning projects.