In the ever-evolving world of architecture and design, sustainability remains a cornerstone of innovation. At Bohlin Cywinski Jackson (BCJ), this principle is deeply embedded in their projects, reflecting a commitment to creating spaces that are not only beautiful but also environmentally responsible.

With a legacy spanning 60 years, BCJ has consistently embraced innovative tools to create spaces that harmonize with their environments and serve the communities they inhabit. Matt Karp, Daniel Lee, and Margaret Sledge from BCJ share how Autodesk ReCap Pro and Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro have become integral tools in achieving their sustainability goals.