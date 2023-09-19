& Construction
In the ever-evolving world of architecture and design, sustainability remains a cornerstone of innovation. At Bohlin Cywinski Jackson (BCJ), this principle is deeply embedded in their projects, reflecting a commitment to creating spaces that are not only beautiful but also environmentally responsible.
With a legacy spanning 60 years, BCJ has consistently embraced innovative tools to create spaces that harmonize with their environments and serve the communities they inhabit. Matt Karp, Daniel Lee, and Margaret Sledge from BCJ share how Autodesk ReCap Pro and Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro have become integral tools in achieving their sustainability goals.
BCJ's Director of Digital Practice, Matt Karp, illustrates how Autodesk ReCap Pro has revolutionized their approach to reality capture. "ReCap Pro allows us to replace conventional methods with advanced digital scans, capturing millions of data points with precision," he says.
This technology significantly enhances the firm's ability to gather detailed information about existing conditions, which is crucial for sustainable renovations and new projects.
For instance, during the Greenhill School project, Rosa O. Valdes STEM + Innovation Center project, BCJ utilized ReCap Pro to scan a heritage tree on the site. The detailed 3D model was integrated into their Revit model, ensuring the tree's preservation while optimizing the building design. "ReCap Pro gives us the confidence to make informed decisions, knowing we haven't missed any critical details," Karp says
Sustainability in architecture is as much about collaboration as it is about design. During the pandemic, BCJ's reliance on BIM Collaborate Pro highlighted the importance of digital tools in maintaining project continuity.
"The ability to work remotely and still collaborate effectively was critical,” says Daniel Lee, Principal, BCJ. "BIM Collaborate Pro ensured we could continue designing efficiently, even from our homes."
This cloud-based platform allows BCJ to unify their teams across five offices, facilitating seamless collaboration with consultants, engineers, and clients. It serves as a centralized source of truth where all stakeholders can access and contribute to the model in real-time. "BIM Collaborate Pro lets us operate as a cohesive team, enhancing both the speed and quality of our projects," Lee says.
Margaret Sledge, BCJ's Sustainability Director, underscores how Autodesk tools support their sustainable design goals. At Greenhill School, the team set ambitious targets for energy efficiency and embodied carbon reduction.
"Using Autodesk Insight, we analyzed daylight autonomy and optimized window placements to ensure well-lit, energy-efficient spaces," Sledge says.
In addition, the integration of ReCap Pro data helped BCJ preserve natural elements on the site, such as the heritage tree. This approach not only enhanced the environmental value of the project but also reinforced the school's commitment to sustainability as a teaching tool.
"Our sustainable design practices are about creating spaces that inspire and connect people while reducing our ecological footprint," Sledge says.
BCJ's commitment to sustainability extends beyond individual projects—it influences the broader community and industry. The firm's approach demonstrates how thoughtful design can lead to significant environmental benefits.
"Sustainability is complex, but tools like the Autodesk AEC Collection make it easier to make informed decisions throughout the design process," Sledge says.
By leveraging Autodesk products, BCJ architects can visualize, analyze, and optimize their designs, ensuring each project meets rigorous sustainability standards. "These tools enable design teams on multiple scales of projects to achieve sustainable design goals," he adds.
Autodesk products like ReCap Pro, BIM Collaborate Pro, and Insight are integral to BCJ's sustainable architecture practices. These tools not only enhance collaboration and precision but also support the firm's mission to create environmentally responsible and inspiring spaces.
As the architecture industry continues to evolve, BCJ's innovative use of Autodesk products sets a benchmark for sustainable design. Their projects exemplify how advanced technology can drive meaningful environmental change while fostering community and connection.
To see the full story of BCJ and their journey in sustainable architecture, check out this video.
