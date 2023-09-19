& Construction
Royal BAM Group NV and Autodesk are proud to announce their 5th strategic partnership agreement, continuing their 12-year strong collaboration to drive sustainability and innovation in the construction industry. This close and trusted collaboration is set to accelerate BAM’s ambitious goals for 2024–2026 as it leverages Autodesk’s cutting-edge technology to create a brighter, more sustainable future.
BAM is a leading construction and property development company, based in the Netherlands and listed on Euronext Amsterdam. It boasts over 150 years of experience in delivering sustainable buildings, homes, and infrastructure for both public and private sector clients. BAM’s approximately 13,200 employees delivered revenue of €6.5 billion in 2024, operating predominantly in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, with additional activities in Belgium. BAM undertakes a diverse range of projects, including residential buildings, commercial properties, infrastructure work such as bridges and roads, and large civil engineering projects such as offshore wind farms and sustainable energy systems.
BAM is committed to developing profitable and sustainable projects that foster ownership, collaboration, and continuous evolution. The company’s emphasis on sustainable construction practices is reflected in its ambitious goals to reduce carbon emissions and enhance the environmental performance of its projects.
BAM’s 2024–2026 strategy, entitled Building a Sustainable Tomorrow, aligns perfectly with Autodesk’s vision of transforming the construction industry through innovative digital solutions and sustainability-focused practices. Both companies highlight the importance of digitalisation and industrialisation as key drivers for achieving sustainable growth and enhancing environmental performance.
BAM’s core values – reliable, inclusive, sustainable, collaborative, and ownership – echo Autodesk’s commitment to creating technology that helps its customers design and make a better world for all. This deep alignment strengthens their partnership, enabling them to work together towards common goals and drive significant advancements in the construction industry.
By leveraging Autodesk technology, BAM is accelerating its strategic business objectives and positioning itself for long-term success. This includes integrating the entire construction lifecycle through Building Information Modelling (BIM) and using AI and data-driven insights to increase efficiency. The company aims to promote collaboration and the reuse of knowledge across projects, while also connecting physical and digital assets to enable seamless management. Construction management processes are being optimised to improve productivity and outcomes, alongside efforts to increase the predictability and sustainability of the supply chain. And Autodesk technology is helping it every step of the way.
“Insights and connecting the data from our CDE platforms (such as ACC) are crucial to maximising the efficiency on our projects and save time for our colleagues.”
By accelerating BAM’s transformation through industrialisation and digitalisation, the partnership aspires to position BAM as a market leader in sustainability-driven, high-return product-market combinations.
For over a decade, this partnership has seen numerous successful collaborations, research sessions, beta programs, and more, showcasing the dynamic and forward-looking nature of their alliance. Together, BAM and Autodesk are poised to achieve their sustainability goals and drive innovation in the construction industry, building a brighter and more sustainable future.
As BAM and Autodesk renew their partnership, they look forward to continuing their journey towards creating a sustainable tomorrow. Their collaboration promises to bring about transformative change in the construction industry, setting new standards for sustainability, efficiency, and innovation.
With shared values and a commitment to excellence, BAM and Autodesk are ready to tackle the challenges of the future, ensuring that their projects not only meet the highest standards of quality, but also make the world a better place for generations to come.
