Royal BAM Group NV and Autodesk are proud to announce their 5th strategic partnership agreement, continuing their 12-year strong collaboration to drive sustainability and innovation in the construction industry. This close and trusted collaboration is set to accelerate BAM’s ambitious goals for 2024–2026 as it leverages Autodesk’s cutting-edge technology to create a brighter, more sustainable future.

BAM is a leading construction and property development company, based in the Netherlands and listed on Euronext Amsterdam. It boasts over 150 years of experience in delivering sustainable buildings, homes, and infrastructure for both public and private sector clients. BAM’s approximately 13,200 employees delivered revenue of €6.5 billion in 2024, operating predominantly in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, with additional activities in Belgium. BAM undertakes a diverse range of projects, including residential buildings, commercial properties, infrastructure work such as bridges and roads, and large civil engineering projects such as offshore wind farms and sustainable energy systems.

BAM is committed to developing profitable and sustainable projects that foster ownership, collaboration, and continuous evolution. The company’s emphasis on sustainable construction practices is reflected in its ambitious goals to reduce carbon emissions and enhance the environmental performance of its projects.