Now headquartered in the Speke area of Liverpool, England, BAC employs 28 people and has customers in 42 countries across the world. More than 100 companies (over 95% UK-based) supply a Bill of Materials (BoM) amounting to over 1000 individual components.

Since it was founded, the company has produced 125 vehicles, each custom-built around the purchaser’s body. The full production run of 30 of its latest model, the Mono R, was sold out before the first was completed.

BAC was the first auto company in the world to develop hybrid carbon-composite wheels. The Mono R represents another breakthrough: it is the first vehicle globally to use graphene in the carbon fiber construction of every panel on the vehicle. Graphene is the relatively new “super material” made from carbon that is just one atom thick.

To grow, BAC understands that it must embrace digital technology. “Over the years, BAC has gone from being a design engineering business to a design, engineering and manufacturing business, and then into a customer-based business,” says Neill Briggs, BAC’s Project Director. His brother, Ian, is Creative Design Director. “Fundamentally, we are an innovation and technology business but it is getting bigger and bigger. Our exports are increasing, our dealer network is expanding, our manufacturing level is increasing and we are having to look at all areas of the business that we can digitally transform.”