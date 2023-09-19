Today, internships are more than the old stereotype. You can still see it on TV and in the movies—the young students or graduates vying for their big chance while balancing carriers of coffee or delivering complex sandwich orders. But there’s so much more to it in the real world. Gaining career experience is a tangible and strategic opportunity for both industry and students, whether it’s vocational schools or higher education.

Vocational schools are now directly joining forces with design and manufacturing companies for new work-study programs that help grow students’ skills on the job before graduation. One great example of that success is Orleans Technical Center in New York where one high school program partners with local industry for students to learn on-the-job, helping to fill the manufacturing skills gap.

For college students, summer internships remain one of the best ways to jumpstart their career and learn more outside the classroom. At the same time, organizations can help build a potential pool of future talent. Companies are also innovating new ways to nurture students—and reap insightful benefits for their own business.

Over the years, Autodesk has invested in several programs focused on transitioning students from campuses into careers. Autodesk's Campus Experts is one of these programs that helps students not only gain valuable growth using Autodesk Fusion, but also the business skills to succeed in the workplace. Gabriel Iluma and Jacob Ramirez share their experiences on how industry and education collaboration made an incredible difference in their own careers.