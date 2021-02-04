Founded in 2014 and based in Annecy, France, ATFF specializes in reality capture for architecture and construction, heritage sites, and industrial facilities. The firm’s expertise encompasses the platforms, software, and hardware that gather and organize layers of data representing the natural and built world. It’s a step toward perfect fidelity between the physical world and the data used to represent it—many dimensions more accurate than antiquated conventional surveying.

In fact, ATFF’s cofounder Florian Fauconnet says he sees the world as a point cloud: millions of points fixed in space that can be translated into detailed 3D models of objects and landscapes. A typical site scan can produce between 40 and 150 million data points, which are converted into point clouds with ReCap reality-capture software. These point clouds are then used with BIM platforms such as Revit and Navisworks to create precise 3D models of the site.